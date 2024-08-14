The Reuben is the prototypical Jewish deli sandwich. There are many variations of this iconic sandwich.

The most common version consists of a large mound of corned, some Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and topped with Russian dressing.

All this is then squeezed between two slices of grilled rye bread or served open-faced. Add a pickle spear and some cole slaw, and you've got yourself the king of artery-clogging deliciousness.

These Are Some of the Best Reuben Sandwiches in South Jersey

Kibitz Room 100 Springdale Rd, Cherry Hill

Come hungry, because these are monster sandwiches. Choose between corned beef, pastrami, or turkey.

Radins 486 E. Evesham Rd., Cherry Hill

Another favorite in Cherry Hill, Radins offers ten, yes ten variations of the Reuben.

In addition to corned beef, pastrami, and turkey, they also serve it up with roast beef, smoked turkey, brisket, frankwurst, latke, and more.

Harold's New York Deli in Edison 1173 King Georges Post Rd., Edison

A longtime favorite in Edison, Harold's is known for their huge, overstuffed sandwiches. Their Reuben is no different.

Don't be shocked by their prices. Their sandwiches easily feed two or three people. Also, check out their huge pickle bar.

Irv and Karen Hot Pastrami 2114 Rt. 88, Brick

They offer their Reuben as either an overstuffed sandwich or open-faced. Great food and friendly servers. Open Tuesday through Saturday 8-3. Closed Sunday and Monday.

Anglesea Pub 116 W. First Ave, Wildwood

Their version of the Reuben features Grilled corned beef, thousand island dressing, sauerkraut, and swiss on a tasty rye. Nice little pub with a great history.

Fred and Murray's Kosher Delicatessen 4345 Rt. 9 Freehold

They don't call it a Reuben, but we're going to include this creation on our list. They call it Fred and Murray's Sloppy Joe.

It's a four-layer sandwich featuring corned beef, turkey, pastrami, roast beef, Russian dressing, and cole slaw. Oy Vey!

