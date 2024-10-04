🔴 Major Retailer with over 1300 Stores Nationwide

It's a story that's become too familiar in the last couple of years.

Once popular retailers have been filing for bankruptcy and closing stores by the thousands.

The list of brands that have reduced their numbers or vanished completely is remarkable.

Some of the names include:

Party City

Walgreen's

Red Lobster

Bed Bath and Beyond

Rite-Aid

LL Flooring

and more.

Earlier this year, another retailer announced they'd be closing stores.

Big Lots, is a discount retailer that at one time had over 1400 locations, specializes in offering a wide variety of household goods, at steeply discounted prices.

There are currently 27 locations in New Jersey, including,

▪️ Barnegat

▪️ Beverly

▪️ Brick

▪️ Cape May

▪️ Cape May Courthouse

▪️ Cherry Hill

▪️ Clifton

▪️ Dover

▪️ East Brunswick

▪️ Freehold

▪️ Glassboro

▪️ Hamilton

▪️ Jersey City

▪️ Lumberton

▪️ Mays Landing

▪️ Middletown

▪️ Millville

▪️ North Bergen

▪️ Ocean

▪️ Phillipsburg

▪️ Sicklerville

▪️ Somers Point

▪️ South Plainfield

▪️ Toms River

▪️ Union

▪️ West Deptford

▪️ Woodbridge

They have everything from kitchen utensils to mattresses, to personal care and more.

You could find pretty much anything at Big Lots.

Earlier this year, the retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and announced they'd be closing nearly 350 stores across 41 states.

Since making that announcement, the company has added more locations to the list.

One of those locations is located in Mays Landing, in the Hamilton Commons.

The Mays Landing location is conducting a going-out-of-business sale and offering steep discounts.

Other New Jersey locations closing include East Brunswick, Freehold, North Bergen, Ocean, Phillipsburg, and Union.

The stores are currently running going-out-of-business sales.

