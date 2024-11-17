Admittedly, I'm easily fascinated.

This is especially true when it comes to nature.

I can sit in front of a window, watch squirrels and birds, and find something fascinating and different each time.

Sometimes you can see something in nature that blows you away.

This was the case one weekend afternoon earlier in the year.

At first, I wasn't paying attention.

I just noticed a flurry of activity in a tree just outside our window.

The squirrels were running up and down the tree in a frenzy.

Not only that, but every once in a while, one squirrel would stand on the branch, the tail wagging, and it made loud screeching sounds.

It was almost like it was barking orders at the others.

Each one would run up the tree with leaves that they would lay neatly in a pile across two branches.

It was fascinating to me.

Each leaf was placed in strategic locations that made it clear to me that they were no beginners at this they knew what they were doing.

This process continued all day. I can't imagine how tired they must have been at the end of the day.

What I came to learn was that they were building a home.

The squirrels were building a Drey.

It's essentially a nest. The process of building them was incredible.

They were meticulous. It wasn't huge, but I counted at least 4 or 5 squirrels running in and out.

When they were done, I'd look at the window to see how it stood up, and it was surprisingly sturdy.

It was several months before it started coming apart.

Most of these dreys are found in trees, although some might be tucked away in a corner somewhere.

Life is stressful.

My advice to you is if you see one of these, stop and watch for a bit.

Enjoy the moment and appreciate all that life and nature have to offer.

