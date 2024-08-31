This is the guide you'll want to print and hang on the fridge.

What to do with the family, when the forecast calls for rain, or if the weather is just too darn hot (or cold)?

We've compiled a list of activities that are within a reasonable driving distance that are great for families.

This will be a day full of wow for your family. The Adventure Aquarium is recognized as the best aquarium in the Northeast.

Their shark display is super cool. They have the largest collection of sharks in the Northeast and are one of the few that have a real hammerhead shark.

One of my favorite things was the Stingray Beach Club, where you're invited to put your hand in the water and touch a real Stingray. It's a fun educational day kids will love.

They always have specials to make this an affordable day for the family. Advanced reservations are strongly recommended. Get more info here.

Get Air Sports

I ask you, who doesn't like bouncing on a trampoline?

It's great fun for the family and it's great exercise as well. I'd point out to parents that this type of activity will also ensure a good night's sleep for all.

We have two Get Air Sports locations in our region. There is one in Mays Landing and another in Freehold.

They have varying hours of operation and even have special toddler hours. Check out their website before heading out.

Island Waterpark at Showboat

One of the newer attractions in Atlantic City, the waterpark has been receiving great reviews.

They have a retractable roof that is open or closed depending on the weather, and 11 water slides for all age groups.

This is a particularly cool place for your kids who are a bit older.

They won't mind hanging with their parents here- or if they do, there's enough stuff to do to keep the parents at a distance.

Aside from the water, there are restaurants, arcades, and more.

Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center

If you're looking for fun and want to mix in some culture, you might want to head over to Millville and visit the Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center.

Wheaton Arts is a world-renowned arts community that is home to some unique pieces of art.

Where is can you find the world's largest hand-blown glass bottle?

They offer daily demonstrations in glassblowing, pottery, and flameworking.

Seaport Aquarium

If you don't want to drive to Camden to see the Aquarium there, there's another very good option in Wildwood.

Education and fun are keywords here.

The Seaport Aquarium is home to some incredible wildlife exhibits.

You'll get to see literally hundreds of fish and sharks. If you like monkeys, you have got to see their Marmoset Monkey (so cute you'll want to take home...but don't.)

They also have snakes, moray eels, alligators, and more.

