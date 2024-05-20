Have You Seen These Felons Missing in NJ
In a recent report by World Population Review, New Jersey is ranked 28th in the country in inmate population.
According to New Jersey Department of Corrections statistics, there are approximately 13,000 inmates housed by the state.
Inmates are spread out among 9 corrections facilities across the state.
Of all those incarcerated, 71% of those behind bars, are doing time for violent acts that include, murder, sexual assault, aggravated and simple assault, and more.
Read More: The Growing Concern Of Identity Theft In New Jersey: Stay Informed (wfpg.com)
When inmates abscond from one of those facilities, they become a dangerous threat to the community.
Authorities work diligently to find and get the felons back behind bars. They depend on the public's assistance to find those who are wanted by the law.
Marcus K. Fletcher Date of Birth: August 27, 1984 (40)
Sex: Male Race: Black
Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
Height: 6'1" Weight: 215
Sentenced for: Drugs and weapons offenses.
Laura Stanhope Date of Birth: November 16, 1991 (33)
Sex: Female Race: Caucassion
Height: 5'7" Weight: 130
Wanted for: Receiving stolen property, resisting arrest weapons, and escape.
Tian D. Brown Date of Birth: August 17, 1997 (27)
Sex: Male Race: Black
Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
Height: 5'7" Weight: 150
Sentenced for: Weapons Charges
If you see these individuals or have information on their whereabouts, authorities ask you to call 9-1-1.
These individuals should be considered armed and dangerous. Authorities warn that you should never approach these subjects yourself.
Any information submitted will be kept strictly confidential.
Dangerous Felons on the Loose in NJ
Gallery Credit: Steve McKay/Townsquare Media
20 Great South Jersey Places to Get Fantastic Wings
Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis