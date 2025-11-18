Police dashcam video shows New Jersey police pulling an unconscious man from his burning car over the weekend.

South Brunswick police pulled a driver from a burning car, just moments before the vehicle was engulfed in flame.

What Happened During the Dramatic Rescue?

Police say that Officers Thomas Sites and Yash Shroff were called to Route 27 near Andover Road for a car crash just before 3:00 am on Sunday.

The crash had taken place in nearby Franklin Township, but the South Windsor cops were closer to the scene, so they responded first.

The officers found a 26-year-old man unconscious in the driver's seat with the doors locked and smoke pouring out of the car.

As flames spread toward them, they smashed the windows, unlocked the door, and dragged the man to safety.

Seconds after the officers pulled the man away from the car, it became completely engulfed in flames.

The Victim is Recovering

According to police, the unidentified driver is in stable condition and is recovering in the hospital.

It's unclear what caused the crash and fire.

NJ State Police: 10 of New Jersey's Most Wanted Fugitives Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis