Most of us have never been in the building, but if you live in Pleasantville, you probably drive by it at least twice daily.

We've seen a paved yard full of Greyhound buses, and still, after all these years, most of us don't even know why the buses are there.

As it turns out, this was used as a repair facility for Greyhound. It's the only one in the region.

The building was constructed around 1999, and it was a busy facility.

But that was a different time, and the number of buses that travel in and out of Atlantic City is far fewer than days gone by.

Now comes word that Greyhound has punched their ticket out of town.

They are moving their repair operations to a facility in Philadelphia and have put the Pleasantville facility up for sale.

A Greyhound employee, who spoke to me anonymously said this is a blow to those who worked here in Pleasantville.

"Not many of the guys are moving to the Philly facility. We have homes here. We've been here for years, who wants to commute all the way to Philly? This sucks."

Greyhound will be completely out of the facility by the first week of October.

This leaves a big empty hole in Pleasantville.

The property is currently listed for sale with Weichert Realty.

According to the listing on their site, the sale price is set at nine million dollars, which is roughly $294 per square foot.

The facility includes a 30,622 SF building on 15.63 AC.

