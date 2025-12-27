The first thing my daughters said when they heard about this was, "Thank God we graduated last year"!

NJ. Governor Phil Murphy announced on Thursday that certain school districts around New Jersey will receive grant awards for implementing the state's Phone-Free School Grant program, a new state program aimed at removing phones from the school day.

Several local South Jersey schools are among the 86 school districts across the state that will receive the first wave of grant awards for implementing a bell-to-bell policy for all students in grades 6 through 12.

What The Phone Restriction Means

The new policy was spelled out on the Governor's website.

"A bell-to-bell policy must ensure that students’ cell phones and other internet-enabled devices are securely stored when students arrive at school, and access is not allowed during the entire school day."

Participating districts will receive funds to implement secure storage systems such as lockers, locked pouch systems, or check-in cabinets.

Districts may also use funding to provide staff training for the bell-to-bell policies.

The policy includes exceptions for emergencies and for students with disabilities and health needs.

School Phone Ban is a Murphy Priority

“In recent years, we’ve begun to truly understand the threat that cell phones and access to social media pose to our children’s education."

If we want to provide New Jersey’s children with a world-class education, we need to give schools the tools necessary to remove the very distractions that rob students of their attention and their concentration,” said Governor Murphy.

“Getting cell phones out of schools helps educators, it helps parents, and most of all, it helps our kids. I am proud of the leadership shown by these early-adopting districts, and I look forward to seeing the impact of these new policies on our young learners.”

Where the Grants Are Coming From

The grants are funded through a $3 million state appropriation.

Around $980,000 is being awarded to 86 districts, including 15 charter schools, under the Phone-Free Schools Grant Program, according to the New Jersey Department of Education.

The program was announced Oct. 1, two weeks after a New Jersey commission urged all schools to prohibit students from using cellphones and social media during the school day.

South Jersey School Districts Receiving Grants

Here are the school districts in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, and Lower Ocean counties recieving grants and the amount of the grants.

Atlantic County:

Absecon Public Schools District — $2,499.80

Egg Harbor Township School District — $32,513.74

Pleasantville Public School District — $15,220.18

Cape May County:

Ocean City School District — $10,290.38

Cumberland County:

Cumberland Regional School District — $9,950.00

Deerfield Township School District — $1,000.00

Lower Ocean County:

Pinelands Regional School District — $12,624.88



Tuckerton Borough School District — $1,000.00

