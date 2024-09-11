They say that when you land a gig on television or radio, you're one day closer to unemployment.

Fans of longtime Philadelphia news anchor Jessica Kartalija were shocked to learn of the departure of the popular anchor from the station.

Details of what happened are sketchy, but a post on her personal Facebook page leaves no doubt that she is gone.

On her Facebook page, she wrote,

Dear Friends,

Thank you for the kind words & for your support. I was with CBS (in Baltimore & Philly) for 18 years, and have many of the same questions you do… Will keep you posted on my next steps. Until then, I am going to enjoy being home at night with my favorite guys.

Love to you all,

xo Jess

The award-winning anchor joined the station in 2018 after a ten-year run as a reporter and 5 pm anchor on Baltimore's CBS television affiliate, WBZ.

Jessica Kartalija via Facebook Jessica Kartalija via Facebook loading...

Ironically, Jessica was recently named the 2024 Pennsylvania Broadcaster of the Year. Fans and even colleagues flooded her Facebook page with words of encouragement.

Mary Bubala worked with Jessica at WBZ-TV in Baltimore, and wrote,

You are amazing & 2024’s Pennsylvania Television Broadcaster of the year. These insane decisions can rock your world but you have so much support and love surrounding you! Just like you had my back - I’ve got yours.

There was a time when families would gather around the television to see what the local news anchors had to say. They were revered and became part of our families.

Philadelphia had a tradition of some legendary news anchors.

Let's look back at some of the legendary Philadelphia news anchors...

