Another big name in the history of Philadelphia Television and news has died.

Wally Kennedy spent over two decades in various roles on WPVI (6ABC) died on Wednesday at the age of 76.

Among the shows he hosted were AM Philadelphia (which evolved to AM Live), Philly After Midnight and Inside Story.

In addition, Kennedy hosted a hard-hitting Sunday Live, an interview program that saw him interview virtually anybody and everybody in Philadelphia politics.

Wally began his career as a music radio disc jockey who once said he got his motivation from listening to great radio stations like his hometown powerhouse WLS in Chicago.

His very first on-air appearence was as a Guest Teen DJ on the legendary WLS.

Although he started out as a music disc jockey, he said he wasn't very good at it.

His career took him to the world of newscasting, as role he said was a "much better fit for me."

His first big break came when he was hired to do a radio talk show on WSB in Atlanta.

It was in Atlanta that he also got his first taste of television.

In 1981 CBS brought Kennedy to Philly to host a a radio talk show on then WCAU-AM.

Three years after arriving in Philadelphia, Wally made the swtch to television, and spent the next twenty years hosting various highly-rated shows show WPVI (6ABC).

Wally eventually left broadcasting and taught communications course at Temple University and Immaculata University.

Kennedy would also spend time working at Newsraio KYW.

Wally Kennedy was inducted into the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia's Hall of Fame in 2011.

He leaves behind a wife and 3 adult children.

Source: Broadcast Pioneers

