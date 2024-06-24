As we go about our day-to-day routines, we see hundreds if not thousands of people all around us. Have you ever given thought to who those people are?

Back in the day, it seemed everyone in the neighborhood knew each other. As kids, we knew if we were doing something we shouldn't be, our mom would always find out from a neighbor down the street.

We all looked out for each other. These days, many of us don't know our neighbors. Parents no longer allow their kids to leave home without a friend to tag along.

Our law enforcement people are our protectors. However, sometimes they need our help. They are searching for dangerous felons who may be among us.

This is Bruce Kienzle. Bruce is said to be 5'10" and 215 lbs. He is a 38 year-old white male who is wanted for resisting arrest, obstruction, narcotics, and shoplifting

Jadarius Hall is a black male who is 6'1" and 225 pounds.

The Atlantic County Sheriff's Office says Jadarius is wanted for robbery, theft by unlawful taking, and employing a juvenile in a crime.

If you know the whereabouts of any of those on this list, you are asked to call 9-1-1. Never approach them yourself.

Joshua Leonard may be smiling in this mug shot, but authorities say he's committed crimes, and they want to find him.

Joshua is a 31-year-old black male, who recently celebrated a birthday. He is 6'2" and 220 lbs.

He is wanted for robbery, narcotics, theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief

Taking the law into your hands can be dangerous, and even illegal. If you see these individuals or know where they can be found, call 9-1-1. All tips are confidential.

