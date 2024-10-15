💉 Measles is Highly Contagious

💉 Confirmed Case of Measles in Monmouth County

💉 Easily Preventable

According to The Mayo Clinic, Measles is a highly infectious disease that has been eradicated in the United States for years.

The disease is spread through the air when an infected person sneezes or coughs.

The germs can remain in the air for two hours.

Measles is a childhood disease that is thought to spread when someone who is infected, enters our country.

It's been mostly under control, because of a vaccine that was first introduced in the 60s.

While we haven't seen many cases in our country, officials estimate that over 200,000 people worldwide die of the disease.

The vaccination is typically given to young children as part of a cocktail of medications that protect against rubella, chicken pox, and more.

After the child receives the booster, they are protected for life.

Officials say the vaccine is 97% effective.

The New Jersey Department of Health is reporting that a resident of Monmouth County was recently diagnosed with Measles, after returning from an overseas trip.

Warning for Those Who Have Been Here

If you have visited the following locations, you may have been exposed to the individual who is infected.

→ Livoti’s Old World Market, 200 Mounts Corner Drive, Freehold, NJ 07728; September 30, 2024 between 5:30 PM and 8:30 PM

→ El Rancho Mexican Restaurant, 28 W Main Street, Freehold, NJ 07728; October 1, 2024 between 7:30 PM and 10:30 PM

→ International Longshoreman Association Strike, Elizabeth Chassis Depot, 1510 S. Bay Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ 07201, and the area near the “Welcome to Elizabeth Terminal”; October 1-3, 2024, All day

→ Atlantic Health Immediate Care, 479 Route 520, Suite A103, Marlboro, NJ 07746; October 6, 2024 between 3:00 PM and 6:00PM

→ Jersey Shore University Medical Center – Emergency Department, 1945 NJ-33, Neptune City, NJ 07753; October 7, 2024 between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM

High Fever

Cough

Runny Nose

Watery Red Eyes

A Rash

Measles can lead to serious complications, and symptoms shouldn't be ignored.

If you believe you've been exposed or if you're showing symptoms, it's important to call your health provider before arriving at the facility.

Because this is such a highly transmittable disease, proper precautions need to be taken to ensure the safety of others.

Source: NJ Department of Health

