🔺 NJ acts as a bank and holds unclaimed money.

🔺 This is REAL. The state is holding over 6 billion dollars.

🔺 It's easy and safe to find out if they owe you.

🔺 It's easy to claim your money.

I have to admit, when I first wrote this story a few months ago, I had my doubts.

I’ve never been lucky enough to win the big lottery or hit the jackpot on slot machines, and I can’t recall anyone handing me money for no reason.

But what I’m about to share? It totally surprised me!

Believe it or not, New Jersey is holding on to over six billion dollars in unclaimed funds.

Funds that people in New Jersey somehow lost track of—and one of those people was me!

I had money in a PayPal account I had forgotten about years ago.

After a while, that money was handed over to the state.

When I realized this, I followed the simple steps below, and—get this—I received a check for $200!

That was $150 of my original balance, plus interest.

Talk about a shock!

Now, here’s the best part: There’s absolutely no catch!

It’s like a “lost and found” for money.

You may be wondering, How could anyone forget about their money?

Well, it turns out, it’s easier than you think, and it’s more common than you might expect.

Whether it’s a few bucks or a larger amount, money can slip through the cracks for all kinds of reasons.

I was honestly floored by how easy it was.

It took just five minutes to search for my name on the list. After entering some basic info, within 20 minutes, I got an email—on official state letterhead!—saying that the state owed me $150.

(Click here to see if the state has your money)

They included a link to another New Jersey state website where I could upload proof of my identity.

I thought, Why not?

So, I downloaded the form, updated my address, signed it, and took pictures of my driver’s license, social security card, and voter ID.

I uploaded everything to the site, and within 30 minutes, I was done.

Of course, I made sure the websites were legitimate—these are official state government sites, after all.

And trust me, it’s worth checking because you might have some forgotten money waiting for you too.

I even found that both my parents are listed as having unclaimed funds.

If they don’t claim it, the state keeps it.

So, don’t wait—check and see if any of your lost money is waiting to be found!

