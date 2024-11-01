💵 The State of New Jersey Has Over $6 Billion in Unclaimed Money

💵 Many People Don't Even Realize They Are Owed Money

💵 The Process to Check for and Claim Money is Easy and Free

Believe it or not, the state of New Jersey is holding over six billion dollars in funds that people in New Jersey lost track of.

There's no catch. This is kind of like a lost or found for money.

You might wonder how someone can lose track of their money.

The truth is that it's not that difficult, nor is it uncommon.

The money involved may be a few bucks, or it can be considerably higher.

I was a bit cynical and decided to try the process myself.

NJ Dept of Treasury NJ Dept of Treasury loading...

Click Here to get to the site.

It took about 5 minutes, but I discovered my name on the list.

I followed the directions on the site and entered the information they requested.

Within 20 minutes, I received an email on official state letterhead, informing me that they had $150 for me.

Steve McKay Steve McKay loading...

Turns out, I had a PayPal account a while back and didn't realize I had funds in it.

The email had a link to another NJ State website, where I was asked to upload documents proving I am who I claim to be.

I downloaded the form so I could change the address to my current address.

Then I signed the form. I had to take pictures of my driver's license, social security card, and voter ID as well as the form I had just corrected.

Then I uploaded the documents to the site.

Canva Canva loading...

The process took maybe 30 minutes.

I checked the sites to be sure I wasn't being scammed.

These are all state government sites.

You have nothing to lose by checking.

I noticed that both my parents are on the list as well.

If you don't claim your money, the state keeps it.

