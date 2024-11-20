You might be surprised by some of the celebrities who have found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

The names are a who's who from the world of entertainment.

This has actors, singers, and folks who are famous for being famous. Here's a list of some of the celebrities arrested in the Garden State.

Gary Busey

In August of 2022, Actor Gary Busey attended the Monster Mania Convention in Cherry Hill. According to CNN the affidavit filed by police stated,

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

“They reported they were in a photoshoot area during the Monster Mania event and were having their picture taken with the defendant. During the photoshoot, the defendant placed his face near one of the victim’s breasts and asked her where she got them, before attempting to unlatch her bra strap”

Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice and her husband Joe faced a 39-count indictment on various fraud charges.

According to ENews! the couple was charged with "defrauding lenders and illegally obtaining mortgages and other loans as well as allegedly hiding assets and income during a bankruptcy case.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The 39-count indictment claimed the Giudices committed mail and wire fraud, bank fraud, making false statements on loan applications, and bankruptcy fraud."

Teresa served 15 months, while Joe did 41 months.

Artie Lange

Comedian Artie Lange a comic known best as a sidekick of Howard Stern has waged a public battle against substance abuse.

Lange was forced off his lucrative position on the Stern Show when bosses and co-workers feared his substance abuse was going to lead to his death.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Lange has been mostly out of the news the last year or so, which is probably a good thing.

Mike "The Sitch" Sorrentino

In 2018 The Jersey Shore star Mike "The Sitch" Sorrentino pleaded guilty in Newark Federal Court to falsifying tax returns to the tune of 9 million dollars.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Sorrentino was sentenced to 9 months in prison, 500 hours of community service and two years probation.

He was also fined $10,000

Bruce Springsteen

In November 2020, New Jersey rocker Bruce Springsteen was arrested and charged with DWI, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area at the Gateway National Recreation Area.

AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images loading...

As a result of this incident, Springsteen pleaded guilty to consuming alcohol in a closed area. The other charges were dismissed and Bruces was fined $500.

South Jersey Fugitives on the Run Have You Seen These Subjects? Do Not Approach. Call 9-1-1 Gallery Credit: Steve McKay/Townsquare Media