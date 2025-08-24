If you think you are America's next singing sensation, your chance to prove it is coming up next spring on American Idol.

The next season of American Idol is the 24th overall season and its ninth on ABC.

The judging panel is expected to remain the same, with Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood returning, alongside host Ryan Seacrest.

The first round of auditions for New Jersey contestants is Thursday, September 4th, when you will get a chance to perform live on Zoom for American Idol producers and can receive real-time feedback.

What You Need to Know About New Jersey's American Idol Auditions

Again this year, the first round of auditions is being handled virtually with "Idol Across America" open calls for all 50 states.

Audition Requirements:

-To be eligible to audition, you must be at least 15 years old by February 15, 2026, and no older than 29, born on or after June 2, 1996.

- If you are under 18, you must have a parent or guardian register on your behalf and be present during the virtual audition.

- You have to be a U.S. resident, and you must meet several other qualifying rules spelled out in the American Idol contest agreement, which you should read completely.

- If you successfully navigate the virtual audition with an "American Idol" producer and are selected to advance, you will be contacted and invited for a callback, which could be another Zoom interview or an in-person audition.

- If you nail this second round of auditions, you could be awarded a coveted Golden Ticket. Golden ticket winners head to Hollywood, where they will face intense challenges and performances in front of the judges, and significant cuts are made.

How To Sign Up for Your New Jersey American Idol Audition

You will find the steps for signing up for your new Jersey Idol audition below. If you are genuinely interested, you should act quickly.

