NJ #4 All-Time Most Expensive Disaster Ever. 2024 Predictions

As we go through life, we see pictures on television of disasters around the country and around the world.

We feel secure that what we're seeing could never happen to us.

Then came Superstorm Sandy, and things changed forever.

We lived on Long Beach Island at the time. When we heard that the storm was coming, we debated whether or not to leave.

There had been many warnings in the past and aside from beach erosion, damage was usually minimal.

We decided to leave the home. We took the clothes on our back, a few necessities, and our dogs. It would be months until we could return.

Superstorm Sandy caused massive damage along the Mid-Atlantic/Northeast area. New Jersey was crushed.

According to stacker.com, the storm impacted 24 states, resulted in 159 deaths, and caused over 74.8 billion dollars in damage.

Superstorm Sandy was the fourth costliest weather disaster in the history of America.

As bad as Sandy was, nothing comes close to what people in Louisiana experienced during Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Hurricane Katrina is the most expensive weather disaster in U.S. history. Katrina took the lives of over 1800 people and caused more than 170 billion dollars in damage.

The NOAA is an official government agency that studies the ocean, and all things to do with weather in the U.S.

Hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th. The agency is predicting an 85% chance of an above-normal hurricane season.

Credit: NOAA Credit: NOAA loading...

They're predicting between 17 and 25 named storms. 8-13 of those are expected to become hurricanes and the NOAA is predicting that 4-7 will become major hurricanes (category 3+).

Credit: NOAA Credit: NOAA loading...

Experts advise that the best time to prepare for these storms, is before you need to.

You never want to panic, but when authorities warn of an impending storm, you should take it seriously. Material things can be replaced. Your life cannot.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF