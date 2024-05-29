NJ #4 All-Time Most Expensive Disaster Ever. 2024 Predictions

NJ #4 All-Time Most Expensive Disaster Ever. 2024 Predictions

Photo: Steve McKay

As we go through life, we see pictures on television of disasters around the country and around the world.

We feel secure that what we're seeing could never happen to us.

Then came Superstorm Sandy, and things changed forever.

We lived on Long Beach Island at the time.  When we heard that the storm was coming, we debated whether or not to leave.

There had been many warnings in the past and aside from beach erosion, damage was usually minimal.

We decided to leave the home.  We took the clothes on our back, a few necessities, and our dogs.  It would be months until we could return.

Superstorm Sandy caused massive damage along the Mid-Atlantic/Northeast area.  New Jersey was crushed.

According to stacker.comthe storm impacted 24 states, resulted in 159 deaths, and caused over 74.8 billion dollars in damage.

Superstorm Sandy was the fourth costliest weather disaster in the history of America.

As bad as Sandy was, nothing comes close to what people in Louisiana experienced during Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Hurricane Katrina is the most expensive weather disaster in U.S. history.  Katrina took the lives of over 1800 people and caused more than 170 billion dollars in damage.

The NOAA is an official government agency that studies the ocean, and all things to do with weather in the U.S.

Hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th.  The agency is predicting an 85% chance of an above-normal hurricane season.

They're predicting between 17 and 25 named storms.  8-13 of those are expected to become hurricanes and the NOAA is predicting that 4-7 will become major hurricanes (category 3+).

Experts advise that the best time to prepare for these storms, is before you need to.

You never want to panic, but when authorities warn of an impending storm, you should take it seriously.  Material things can be replaced.  Your life cannot.

