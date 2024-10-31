💵 Tips are Supposed to Reward Outstanding Service 💵 Don't allow yourself to be Bullied Into Tipping 💵 The Word "Service" is the Key to Help Decide When to Tip

You’re seeing it everywhere—tipping seems to have a mind of its own these days!

Now, I’m not stingy.

Good wait staff can make a meal memorable, and I tip accordingly.

There’s a reason servers get paid a lower minimum wage: tips are expected to cover the difference, and, from what servers tell me, they often make a tidy sum.

A seasoned server in a decent spot can rake in over a hundred bucks per shift.

So, when I’m out, if the service sparkles, I’m happy to leave 20%.

If it doesn’t? Well, my tip reflects that too.

But now, the tipping jar seems to be everywhere!

You call in a takeout order, pick it up yourself, and suddenly—there’s the screen, politely nudging you to add a tip.

And, yep, I’m pressing “no tip” on that one!

Fast food, same deal.

The way I see it, tipping is about going above and beyond.

If all they’re doing is handing me a bag, I’ll keep my cash, thanks.

Here’s my tip code:

Bartenders get a buck per drink, and if they keep the night rolling smoothly, a few extra bucks at the end.

Valets? $3 to $5, depending on the weather—extra if they’re hustling in the rain or cold.

Buffet servers? If they’re on top of my plates and keeping my drink full, $3 to $5. If not, no bonus.

Hair stylists? They get a bit more love, especially if it’s a low-cost place—$5 for a $15 cut. At fancier places, it depends on the magic they work.

Manicurists and masseuses? 20% for pampering my paws and relaxing my muscles.

Delivery folks bringing flowers, food, or groceries get $3 to $5—enough to say thanks without breaking the bank.

Hotel Room Service? I'll typically leave about 10 bucks on the day I'm leaving. I leave it on the dresser.

Casino Dealers? This one can be tricky. I love good dealers. I play because I enjoy the game. A good dealer helps add to the experience. If I walk away up money, I will leave a nice tip (that will depend on how much I won. If I lose? We both lose.

So, there’s my two cents (and a few bucks more) on tipping! It’s about quality service, not just an automatic add-on.

