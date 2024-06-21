I love hibachi restaurants. You're missing out on the fun if you've never been to a hibachi restaurant. Hibachi restaurants combine comedy with cooking.

Typically, everyone is seated at a U-shaped grill. The waitress will come and take your order. I usually order the steak and shrimp combo. Then, your chef comes out with a tray of food.

As the cook starts your meal, you be treated to jokes, a volcano made of onions that spews flames, lots of jokes. Sometimes, in some restaurants, the chef will offer some saki to the adults at the table.

Mount Fuji of Absecon

136 W Absecon Blvd, Absecon. 609-383-8881

Sun, Mon, Wed, Thurs 12 pm until 9:30 pm

Fri and Sat noon until 10.

Sakura Japanese Steak, Seafood, and Sushi Restaurant

4215 East Blackhorse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-485-0071

Mon - Thur 1 pm until 8:30 pm

Fri - Sat 12 pm until 10 pm Sun 12 pm until 8:30 pm

Momiji

1302 NJ-47, Middle Township. 609-886-8888

Mon - Thur 11 am until 10 pm

Fri - Sat 11 am until 10:30 pm Sun 11 am until 8 pm

Ikko Steakhouse and Sushi Bar

107 Brick Plaza, Brick. 732-477-6022 or 732-477-6077

Lunch: Mon-Sat 11:30 am to 2:30 pm

Dinner: Mon -Thur 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Dinner: Fri and Sat 4:30 am to 11:00 pm

Dinner: Sun 2:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Sumo Hibachi Steakhouse and Sushi and Sushi Bar

1933 State Road 35, Wall Township. 732-282-1388

Mon - Thur 11 am until 10 pm

Fri - Sat 11:30 until 11 pm Sun 4 pm until 10 pm

Yozu Japanese Restaurant

3845 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May. (609) 898-8888

Mon - Thur 11:30 am until 10 pm

Fri and Sat 11:30 am until 11 pm Sun 12 pm until 10 pm

Murasaki

13 Courthouse S Dennis Rd Cape May Court House 609-465-8888

Mon - Thur 11 am until 10:30 pm

Fri and Sat 11 am until 11 pm Sun 12 pm until10 pm

