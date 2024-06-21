7 of the Best Hibachi Restaurants in South Jersey
I love hibachi restaurants. You're missing out on the fun if you've never been to a hibachi restaurant. Hibachi restaurants combine comedy with cooking.
Typically, everyone is seated at a U-shaped grill. The waitress will come and take your order. I usually order the steak and shrimp combo. Then, your chef comes out with a tray of food.
As the cook starts your meal, you be treated to jokes, a volcano made of onions that spews flames, lots of jokes. Sometimes, in some restaurants, the chef will offer some saki to the adults at the table.
136 W Absecon Blvd, Absecon. 609-383-8881
Sun, Mon, Wed, Thurs 12 pm until 9:30 pm
Fri and Sat noon until 10.
Sakura Japanese Steak, Seafood, and Sushi Restaurant
4215 East Blackhorse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-485-0071
Mon - Thur 1 pm until 8:30 pm
Fri - Sat 12 pm until 10 pm Sun 12 pm until 8:30 pm
1302 NJ-47, Middle Township. 609-886-8888
Mon - Thur 11 am until 10 pm
Fri - Sat 11 am until 10:30 pm Sun 11 am until 8 pm
107 Brick Plaza, Brick. 732-477-6022 or 732-477-6077
Lunch: Mon-Sat 11:30 am to 2:30 pm
Dinner: Mon -Thur 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm
Dinner: Fri and Sat 4:30 am to 11:00 pm
Dinner: Sun 2:00 pm to 9:30 pm
Sumo Hibachi Steakhouse and Sushi and Sushi Bar
1933 State Road 35, Wall Township. 732-282-1388
Mon - Thur 11 am until 10 pm
Fri - Sat 11:30 until 11 pm Sun 4 pm until 10 pm
3845 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May. (609) 898-8888
Mon - Thur 11:30 am until 10 pm
Fri and Sat 11:30 am until 11 pm Sun 12 pm until 10 pm
13 Courthouse S Dennis Rd Cape May Court House 609-465-8888
Mon - Thur 11 am until 10:30 pm
Fri and Sat 11 am until 11 pm Sun 12 pm until10 pm
