🔴 Lice are Tiny Parasites. They Don't Fly and They Feed on Human Blood.

🔴 Super Lice are Lice that are Drug Resistant

🔴 Female Lice Can Produce 8 Eggs a Day

According to Healthline.com, there are several different types of lice to watch for.

The type of lice we typically hear about are head lice.

picture alliance via Getty Image picture alliance via Getty Image loading...

These lice are found on the scalp and survive by feeding on the blood of a human.

The females are said to be able to lay 8 eggs a day on the human scalp.

You cannot get lice from animals.

Body Lice can survive on your clothing and also feed on human blood.

Body lice can also spread several different diseases.

The third type of lice is Pubic Lice, otherwise known as crabs.

These are the smallest of the lice and are spread through sexual activity.

The thing about head lice is that personal hygiene doesn't cause the lice to spread.

The lice are typically spread through head-to-head contact.

This may include sharing hats or scarves.

Something to keep in mind, head lice don't typically carry disease.

I realize it won't make you feel better if you see lice on your kid, but it's something.

There are several over-the-counter remedies for head lice.

picture alliance via Getty Image picture alliance via Getty Image loading...

You're going to use a special nits comb, to remove the eggs and nits. You will also use the special shampoo.

Be sure to wash and clean everything your kid comes in contact with. That includes linens and clothing.

You'll repeat this process for 7 days.

BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images loading...

If after this period, the lice are still active. You may be dealing with Super Lice.

Don't let the name scare you.

It simply means they are resistant to the typical treatments, and you'll need to call your pediatrician for an alternative treatment that may include a pill or lotion.

These lice are

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

no more dangerous than normal head lice.

Lice tend to spread when there are large groups of kids.

Many experts agree that there are few things you can do to prevent head lice.

Your child should avoid sharing hats and scarves.

Source: Goodhousekeeping

Top 30 schools in NJ with the biggest bullying problem These are the schools in New Jersey with the highest rates of bullying. The rankings are based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. New Jersey 101.5 ranked the schools based on the rate of reported bullying incidents per 100 students. Schools with enrolment less than 100 are excluded. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5