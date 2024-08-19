When people visit their loved one's grave sites, they may bring flowers, or perhaps clean the site and tidy it up.

Some folks may bring a chair and a book, perhaps a bible, and spend time feeling the closeness of someone near and dear that they miss.

Other people, may bring coins. Those coins are left on the gravestone.

What is the meaning of the coins?

Turns out, those coins have a deep meaning of respect.

The coins you see, are there to let others know that the person buried there was a member of the United States Armed Forces.

Think of it the way you would a gold star on your license plate. It shows respect and remembrance of a loved one who is no longer with us.

Each coin has a very specific meaning.

Penny - Anyone can leave a penny. The meaning of this coin is simple, it is meant to show someone has been to the grave site, and they want to show respect.

Nickel- If you see a nickel on a gravestone, that means someone who attended BootCamp with the person buried at the site came to visit.

Dime- A dime on the stone signifies that a visitor served with the person.

Quarter- The quarter represents something much deeper. The quarter is left by a fellow soldier who was there when the person died.

There are many different traditions that various cultures have. This one is particularly poignant for those who serve our country.

So the next time to visit a cemetery, and you see the grave of a member of the United States Armed Forces, you can honor that person by leaving a small token like a penny.

Source: Leighton Wehr, USMC

