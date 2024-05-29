Each year, the Human Rights Campaign releases a report, ranking the top cities in the country for the LGBTQ community.

City rankings are based on factors that include anti-discrimination laws, services available to people in the LGBTQ community, law enforcement, and more.

These are some of the New Jersey communities that ranked high in the Human Rights Campaign report.

In addition to the Human Rights Campaign report, Asbury Park scores high in several other publications.

According to bestlifeonline.com, Asbury Park has a long history of being Gay-friendly.

Today they point to places like Georgie's Bar, and Paradise as just a couple of establishments that cater to the LGBTQ community.

Lambertville has had a reputation for being a great place for those in the lifestyle to call home or just party.

There's a plethora of things to do from shopping in their many quaint stores, dining along the river, or just getting away for a weekend of solitude.

From LGBTQ-owned businesses to the many resources available, Princeton is a comfortable landing spot for those in the lifestyle.

This is a great place to visit and live convenient to New York and Philadelphia.

Jersey City is the second largest city in New Jersey and ranks among the most LGBTQ cities in the state, according to Human Rights Campaign.

Enjoy the openness of big cities like New York, without having the buggage of NYC. In Hoboken, the community is largely young and accepting of different lifestyles.

Things are out in the open and no one bats an eye.