I'm going to level with you. I didn't want to write this story.

We haven't seen a whole lot of good news lately, so this is something that I wanted to share. The problem is we live in New Jersey.

Invariably, anytime news like this gets out, our elected officials find a way to suck the life out of it. So perhaps we can keep this between us?

Gas prices in most of New Jersey have begun to come down.

Aside from groceries, gas is probably one of the biggest expenses in our lives. So when the price comes down, it has an immediate impact.

According to AAA, the average price of regular gas nationwide is 3.5121 a gallon.

Here in New Jersey, the average price of regular gas is 3.413. This is down about a nickel a gallon from a week ago, and down about fourteen cents year over year.

The county with the cheapest gas in New Jersey is Camden, where the average cost of regular gas is currently between 3.326 and 3.322 a gallon.

The most expensive gas in the state can be found in Bergen, Cape May, Essex, Hunterdon, and Somerset counties.

Gas in those counties costs an average of 3.535 to 3.452 a gallon for regular.

The Jersey Shore region of Ocean and Atlantic Counties are somewhere in the middle, in terms of costs with an average of between 3.410 and 3.370 a gallon for regular.

The price of Premium gas is down about a dime a gallon year over year, and Deisel is down about three cents since last year.

Remember, don't share this with any elected officials. They'll find a way to add another tax.

Source: AAA

