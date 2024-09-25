In what many are calling shocking, Freehold Raceway has announced plans to close for good in late December.

The race track, which has been operating for 100 years, is said to be the oldest racetrack in the country.

The owners of the racetrack, Penwood, posted the announcement on their website on Thursday.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, especially given the historical importance of Freehold Raceway to the local community and the New Jersey horse racing industry,” said General Manager Howard Bruno. “Unfortunately, the operations of the racetrack cannot continue under existing conditions, and we do not see a plausible way forward. We are incredibly thankful for our dedicated employees, horsemen and fan base for their support and patronage for so many years.”

Pennwod is a partnership between Penn National Gaming and Greenwood Racing, owner of Parx Casino and Racing.

The group purchased the racetrack in 1998.

According to the announcement on their website, Freehold Raceway plans to finish their 2024 live schedule of races and will continue airing the simulcasted races until they close for good on December 28.

Although rumors have already begun to spread on social media about what will come of that property, there don't appear to be any announcements about the future of that valuable piece of real estate.

Many fans like Mary L., expressed sadness, but not surprise. She posted on Horse Racing Nation (FB),

"I’m not completely shocked (but I’m sad) given the location. The last time I was there in the mid-2000s and it was surrounded by commercial development. Future land for apartments?"

Others, who view horse racing as cruel to the horses, had a different reaction to the news.

Joyce M. posted on the Facebook page, Horseracing Wrong's,

"Awesome, best news ever!!!!!"

In addition to speculation about the future of the property, many are concerned about the future of the horses.

Many are speculating that this may lead to the slaughter of the horse.

Bev B. posted on the same Facebook site,

"they (most of them) will be sent to slaughter. Who's going to feed & Vet them? No money, masses will be sent to slaughter."

Source: Freehold Raceway To End Operations On December 28

