This is one of those good news/bad news kind of things

I'll start with the bad news. The Giant Flying Joro Spiders have been working their way up the East Coast, and now they are just a handshake away in Pennsylvania.

The good news? Experts say if you leave them alone, they probably won't bother you.

Although they are venomous, they don't have enough venom to harm us or our pets. If you are stung by a Joro spider, they say it feels like a sting from a yellow jacket.

You should not have any serious issues unless you have an allergic reaction.

Joro Spiders were expected to enter New Jersey this past spring. They haven't been seen in the state yet, but they have been spotted in Bucks County.

According to Animalworld.com, New Jersey is home to about 20 species of spiders.

Most of the spiders in our state are harmless and serve a purpose in our ecosystem by feasting on other bugs.

The Black Widow is the only dangerous spider we must watch out for. There are two different species of this spider. As a side note, the female Black Widow will kill and eat its male after mating.

Animalworld.com says these are the most common spiders found in New Jersey.

The others include the Trap Door Spider, the Wolf Spider, the American Nursery Web Spider, the American Grass Spider, the Fishing Spider, the Star-Bellied Orbweaver Spider, the Giant Lichen Orbweaver Spider, and the Orchard Spider.