NJ Flu Cases Nearly Doubled in Just One Week

Experts have been warning about an especially bad flu season this year, and New Jersey's increasing flu numbers are beginning to reflect that prediction.

New Jersey reported 2,508 new flu cases in the final week of October, a steep, nearly twofold increase from the previous week. The flu is spreading weeks earlier than it did last winter.

The early surge is being driven by a variant of the H1N1 influenza virus. Health experts have also identified new mutations in this year's H1N1 virus, which could make the flu shot less effective.

The Young & The Old Are Hardest Hit

New Jersey flu case counts, emergency room visits, doctor’s office visits, and positive flu tests are all still going up, the NJ Department of Health said. Flu hospitalizations are also rising, with adults 65 and older hit hardest.

Children and teens ages 5 to 18 accounted for 755 flu cases that week, the most of any age group. Another 366 cases were in children 4 and younger.

So far this flu season in New Jersey, there have been 3 reported influenza deaths, and they were all adults.

The Highest Flu Rates Are in the West and South

As bad as things may seem in New Jersey, other parts of the country are feeling the effects even more.

As of Nov. 5, CDC projections found that flu infections were on the rise in 40 states and declining in none. The highest activity seems to be in Southern states and on the West Coast.

Flu cases began to take off in early fall this year, reaching an activity level in October not usually seen until December or January

How to Protect Yourself from the Flu in New Jersey

The state health department recommends a flu shot for everyone 6 months and older. It also recommends the updated COVID-19 vaccine for everyone 6 months and older this season, even though the CDC no longer makes a universal COVID recommendation.

NJ Health Commissioner Raynard Washington recommends the first simple step.

“Getting a flu shot takes just a few minutes, and it’s one of the simplest things any of us can do to protect ourselves,” Washington said.

The state says adults 65 and older should get a high-dose flu vaccine when possible.

Even if the flu shot is less effective than usual, the vaccine still helps lower the severity of illness and risk of hospitalization.

Follow These Common-sense Tips for Staying Healthy

- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

- Keep unwashed hands away from your eyes, nose, and mouth, as germs easily enter the body this way.

- Avoid close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick, too.

- Regularly wipe down frequently touched objects and high-traffic surfaces (like doorknobs, counters, and phones), especially if someone in your household is ill.

South Jersey Cold Cases: Missing People Gallery Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis