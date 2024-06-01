If you've ever owned a home, you know how stressful buying and selling a home can be.

When it comes to selling your home, timing is everything. You set a price and hope it sells fast.

Often, a seller needs to drop the asking price to facilitate a deal.

Imagine having to drop the price by 40 million dollars. Yikes!

Then again, if you're selling a home for 27 million dollars, you probably don't look at numbers the same as the average person.

The Stone Mansion in Alpine, New Jersey was finally sold last year, for a paltry 27 million dollars.

The home was still being built when it was put up for sale in 2010 for 68 million. The home was finished in 2013, but there were no buyers.

The buyer got a steal of a deal on this one.

So, what does 27.5 million get you?

For starters, the home is 30,000 ft, on six acres with 12 bedrooms, 15 full baths, and 4 half baths.

For those physically inclined, there's a tennis court as well as an indoor basketball court, gym, and a pool.

The home includes wet bars, a ballroom, and a home theatre.

For those who enjoy fine dining and such, there's a gourmet kitchen, breakfast room, as well as a wine cellar.

When you have that many bedrooms, you figure parking for your guests might be an issue. Not in this home. It features an 11-car garage and more.

