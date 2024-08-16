New Jersey corrections authorities are looking for three inmates who walked away from their community release programs.

If you have information about their whereabouts, you are asked to call 9-1-1. All tips are confidential.

You're reminded to never approach these subjects yourself. You could put yourself, or others around you at risk.

Photo: NJ Department of Corrections Photo: NJ Department of Corrections loading...

James A. Bradley

Race: Black Sex: Male

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Height: 5'11" Weight: 180

Birthdate: June 25, 2000

James Bradley was doing time for various assault and weapons charges. He was due for release in May of 2025.

Bradley escaped from the James A. Hemm House Residential Community Release Program.

Get our free mobile app

Photo: NJ Department of Corrections Photo: NJ Department of Corrections loading...

Keith Johnson Also known as, Keith Anthony

Race: Black Sex: Male

Hair: Black Eyes: Brown

Height: 5'5" Weight: 120

Birthdate: January 27, 1976

Keith Johnson was serving time for weapons possession, receiving stolen property, hindering apprehension, suppressing evidence, and giving false information.

He was due to be released in May of 2025.

Johnson escaped from the Tully House Community Release Program.

Photo: NJ Department of Corrections Photo: NJ Department of Corrections loading...

Walker Altarik

Walker goes by many aliases including Alterq, Tyree Brown, Ty Collins, Assmar Guy, Altarik Walker, and Alterique Walker.

Race: Black Sex: Male

Hair: Black Eyes: Brown

Height: 6'5" Weight: 200

Birthdate: July 8, 1978

Walker Altarik was serving time for weapons and conspiracy.

Atarik escaped from the Clinton House Community Release Program.

According to the New Jersey Department of Corrections website,

an imate shall be deemed an escapee when the inmate leaves the RCP without the authorization of the Director or designee, fails to arrive at the temporary leave site, fails to return to the RCP at the pre-approved designated time, or cannot be contacted at the approved destination unless granted an extension by the RCP.

Source: NJ Department of Corrections

The Most Dangerous College Campuses According to degreechoices.com , these are some of the most dangerous college campuses in the country. For the complete list, see degreechoices.com. Gallery Credit: Steve McKay/Townsquare Media