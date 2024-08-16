NJ Authorities are Searching for These Escaped Convicts
New Jersey corrections authorities are looking for three inmates who walked away from their community release programs.
If you have information about their whereabouts, you are asked to call 9-1-1. All tips are confidential.
You're reminded to never approach these subjects yourself. You could put yourself, or others around you at risk.
James A. Bradley
Race: Black Sex: Male
Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
Height: 5'11" Weight: 180
Birthdate: June 25, 2000
James Bradley was doing time for various assault and weapons charges. He was due for release in May of 2025.
Bradley escaped from the James A. Hemm House Residential Community Release Program.
Keith Johnson Also known as, Keith Anthony
Race: Black Sex: Male
Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
Height: 5'5" Weight: 120
Birthdate: January 27, 1976
Keith Johnson was serving time for weapons possession, receiving stolen property, hindering apprehension, suppressing evidence, and giving false information.
He was due to be released in May of 2025.
Johnson escaped from the Tully House Community Release Program.
Walker Altarik
Walker goes by many aliases including Alterq, Tyree Brown, Ty Collins, Assmar Guy, Altarik Walker, and Alterique Walker.
Race: Black Sex: Male
Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
Height: 6'5" Weight: 200
Birthdate: July 8, 1978
Walker Altarik was serving time for weapons and conspiracy.
Atarik escaped from the Clinton House Community Release Program.
According to the New Jersey Department of Corrections website,
an imate shall be deemed an escapee when the inmate leaves the RCP without the authorization of the Director or designee, fails to arrive at the temporary leave site, fails to return to the RCP at the pre-approved designated time, or cannot be contacted at the approved destination unless granted an extension by the RCP.
Source: NJ Department of Corrections
