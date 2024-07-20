Authorities in New Jersey are asking for the public's help as they search for three fugitives who have recently escaped custody.

Fugitives who are featured in this story should be considered dangerous. You should never approach these individuals yourself.

If you have information on the whereabouts of any fugitives featured in this story, call 9-1-1 immediately. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Photo: NJ Department of Corrections

Altarik Walker Date of Birth: July 8, 1998 (26)

Ethnicity: Black Sex: Male

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Height: 6'5" Weight: 200 lbs

Altarik was serving 5 years for several weapons offenses. He was scheduled for release in February of 2025 before escaping custody on June 22 of this year.

Altarik goes by several aliases including Alterq, Tyree Brown, Ty Collins, Tyree Collins, Assmar Guy, Assmar Waller, Altarik Walker, Walker, and Alterique Walker.

Photo: NJ Department of Corrections

Edward A. Montalvo Date of Birth: July 8, 1989 (35)

Ethnicity: White Sex: Male

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Height: 5'9" Weight: 240 lbs

Edward was serving time for several drug changes as well as burglary, and weapons charges. He escaped custody on June 21 of this year. He was due to be released in October of 2026.

Edward is also known as Edwin Montalvo and Edgar Torres.

Photo: NJ Department of Corrections.

Keith C. Johnson Date of Birth: January 27, 1978 (46)

Ethnicity: Black Sex: Male

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Height: 5'5" Weight: 120

Keith Johnson was serving time for weapons charges, receiving stolen property, suppressing evidence, and hindering apprehension. He escaped custody on June 28 of this year. Johnson was scheduled to be released in May of 2025.

Keith Johnson has used the alias of Keith Anthony.

