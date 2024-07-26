These days, we're all looking to save a buck or two. If you're like many people in New Jersey, you dread the day when your electric bill is delivered in your mailbox.

I've seen people post copies of their bills on social, and I'm shocked to see bills that are 700 or 800 dollars a month for modest homes in our area.

How can that be? More importantly, how can we bring those bills down? I did some research, and here's what I found out.

Schedule an energy audit with PSE&G. These audits are a free service and a great place to start. An expert will come in and inspect windows, doors, and appliances, and when done, will provide you with a game plan for addressing needs. In some cases, you may be eligible for free or low-cost replacements.

During the summer, if you raise your thermostat just one degree, you can save 3% on your cost. When you aren't home, raise (or lower depending on the season) your thermostat 7 degrees. Doing this 8 hours a day will give you significant savings.

Keep your refrigerator full. The food will act as insulation and the refrigerator will need to run less to keep things cool.

A great deal of energy is spent on your water heater. Lower your heater settings by about 10 degrees. Also, cut down on the time you spend in the shower or bath.

Clean the lint trap in your dryer. This improves the efficiency of the dryer and cuts your cost. Also, while we're speaking of filters, change your air conditioning filter once a month. Again, this will cut your costs as well.

We use several power strips in my home. What I didn't realize is how much power some of these strips waste. if you use power strips, look for smart strip surge protectors. They cut off the plugs that aren't being used.

