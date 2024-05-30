One of the all-time greatest treats is one that you don't hear much about.

Mention it by name, and people are immediately confused.

Yet I submit, the greatest chocolatey treat ever, is the Egg Cream.

What is an Egg Cream?

What is an egg cream, you ask?

It's a milk-based drink that is genius in its simplicity. There are no eggs or cream involved, just three simple ingredients:

Milk

Chocolate Syrup (preferably Fox's U-bet)

Seltzer

How to Make an Egg Cream

Making an egg cream requires a certain amount of skill to do correctly.

Fill a glass about one-third with milk, add a couple of tablespoons of U-bet, and stir until the chocolate and milk are mixed.

Then you add the seltzer. This is the tricky part. An egg cream is supposed to have a nice, foamy head.

Back in the day, the seltzer was dispensed from a special dispenser that made this part easy.

In place of the dispenser, tilt the glass, and hold a spoon in the glass. Pour the seltzer so it hits the spoon, and still vigorously so you create a head.

Then enjoy this great treat (do not let it set. Drinking the head is part of the experience.)

These Places Still Make Delicious Egg Creams

If all this sounds like a lot of work, you can find some delicious egg creams at:

Doo Wop Diner 4010 Boardwalk, Wildwood

Della's 5 and 10 501-503 Washington St, Cape May

Richman's 3107 W. Brigantine Ave, Brigantine

The Music Man 2305 Grand Central Ave, Lavallette

The Kibitz Room The Shoppes at Holly Ravine, Cherry Hill

Oh, one more thing, you're probably wondering why it's called an egg cream. There are no eggs nor cream used in an egg cream.

There doesn't seem to be an explanation for the name, and there are many theories.

The site 6sqft.com offers a couple of theories that make sense.

It was typically made with Grade A milk, and through the years, A became EGG .

became . “Egg Cream” is an Americanization of “echt keem,” which is Yiddish for “pure sweetness.”

