Each summer social media lights up with a war of words between those who bring their dogs to the beach, and those who don't want them there.

I'm a dog owner and love spending time with my dogs, but I understand the issues. It's an unfortunate reality that there are too many irresponsible dog owners who have created this situation.

Bringing your dog to most New Jersey beaches and boardwalks is illegal. But we have found exceptions. These are great places to bring your pups for fun in the sun.

First on the list is a great beach located in Egg Harbor Township.

Longport Dog Beach, located off Ocean Drive allows dogs on the beach year-round and is part of the Malibu Beach Wildlife Management area.

Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, all dogs must be leashed.

Gateway National Recreation Area offers beach fun for your pup on the bay side beaches (Plum Island and Horseshoe Cove). Dogs must be leashed at all times.

This is a great place to bring your dogs for year-round beach fun. Dogs must be kept on a leash no more than 6 feet long.

Other Brigantine beaches allow your dogs during the off-season, October 1st to May 29th. NO DOGS are permitted on any beach from 14th Street North to the Jetty, at any time.

Located between Glenwood and Maple Avenues and is a great example of what a dog park should be.

Dogs within the park can be off-leash, however, they must remain leashed at all other times.

They offer fresh water and poop bags for your convenience.

If you plan to go:

Bring poop bags and clean up after your pet. Failure to do so creates an unhealthy risk for ALL dogs.

Bring fresh water and bowls. Never allow your dog to share bowls with strange dogs.

Keep your dog leashed unless in a contained area. Not everyone is a dog-lover and a charging, happy dog can be frightening to some.

Be responsible for your dog. Pay attention at all times.

Make sure your dog has tags with current information. Dogs can and do get away. Tags are an inexpensive way to ensure your dog is returned.

Your dog's vaccinations should always be current.

