It's a story that's become all too familiar.

Restaurant chains closing hundreds of locations.

In some cases, they've closed all their locations.

Recently, TGI Fridays announced massive closures.

Just the other day, they announced even more closures, including several more in New Jersey.

Rumors have been getting louder that they will be the next chain restaurant chain to file for bankruptcy.

Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy in May, and they're about to emerge as a vastly different company.

Boston Market died a slow painful death.

These restaurants all experienced great success for many years.

But Covid and other conditions were just too much to overcome and things had to change.

Now comes word that a restaurant chain with 70 years of history is facing its own financial challenges.

Denny's is a restaurant chain known for delicious breakfast offerings.

Many of their items have catchy names like the Original Grand Slam (two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs, two bacon strips, and two sausage links.)

The chain is also known for prices that are considerably lower than typical diner prices.

Now, after 70 years of serving up affordable meals, the company has announced it'll be closing 150 of its 1358 locations.

The stores that will be closed, are said to be poor performers who the company says is dragging down healthy locations.

Denny's currently has six New Jersey locations,

Avenel

Bordentown

East Brunswick

Galloway

Northfield

Vineland

The company hasn't released a list of stores scheduled to close, and there's no word which, if any, New Jersey locations will be impacted by this decision.