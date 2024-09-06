A new report about the source of the deli meat tied to a recent Listeria outbreak that resulted in at least two deaths in New Jersey may make you rethink your lunch plans.

According to an Associated Press report, a Boar's Head deli plant in Virginia was cited nearly 70 times over the past year for poor sanitary conditions.

The report claims government inspectors found mold, insects, liquid dripping from ceilings, and meat and fat residue on walls, floors, and equipment.

The report goes on to state that over the past 12 months, officials discovered an array of health and safety issues, including discolored meat buildup, blood puddled on the floor, a rancid smell, and more.

In a statement, Boar's Head Officials stated,

We deeply regret the impact this recall has had on affected families. No words can fully express our sympathies and the sincere and deep hurt we feel for those who have suffered losses or endured illness. We are conducting an extensive investigation, working closely with the USDA and government regulatory agencies, as well as with the industry’s leading food safety experts, to determine how our liverwurst produced at our Jarratt, Virginia facility was adulterated and to prevent it from happening again

According to USDA rules, processing facilities are required to test for Listeria, yet despite these safeguards, it wasn't until people started to become ill, that the cause was traced to this facility.

The USDA has closed the facility until the company can demonstrate they can operate it safely.

Listeria is difficult to detect because it has no smell and you can't see it on the food.

The only way to kill the bacteria is to cook the meat at a very high temperature. Refrigerating or freezing the meat will not kill the bacteria.

People who are infected with Listeria may show symptoms like muscle aches, nausea, diarrhea, fever, and chills.

In more serious cases, the disease can cause confusion, loss of balance, and even convulsions.

Source: AP News

