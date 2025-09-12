New Jersey established its own recommendations for who should get a COVID-19 vaccine this cold and flu season, countering the recent change in federal guidelines that limit who is eligible for the shot.

The new shots are expected to be available in the coming weeks.

NJ's executive directive, which came out this week, follows previous recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control last winter.

These recommendations come weeks after the Food and Drug Administration said vaccines will be approved only for people who are 65 and older or who have underlying medical conditions that put them at increased risk of developing a serious case of the illness.

3 Differences in NJ's Plan From Federal Guidance

Here are three basic differences in guidance in New Jersey's standing order from the new federal guidelines.

- Everyone 6 months and older should get a COVID-19 vaccine.

- Pharmacists are authorized to vaccinate patients 3 and older without a prescription.

- Children between 3 months old and 3 years old can receive vaccines from their health care providers.

New Jersey's Response to New Federal Policies

The New Jersey Health Department called the updated federal policies, announced on social media by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Aug. 27, "unfounded and unsupported barriers" that has created "fear, uncertainty and confusion" in the state.

"This is about empowering residents to make decisions about their own health," Jeff Brown, acting health commissioner for New Jersey, said in a statement..

..."This is about equitable access to the COVID vaccine, which has been proven to prevent serious illness and hospitalization. Especially as we enter cold and flu season and as students head back to school, New Jerseyans are reminded to stay up to date on all recommended vaccinations."

The state also gave guidance for anyone who is uninsured or underinsured and wants a COVID shot.

15 of South Jersey's Most Beautiful Churches Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis