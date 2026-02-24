ABC has just introduced the 22 men who will be vying for the attention of "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star Taylor Frankie Paul on the next season of "The Bachelorette."

One of those prospects is a Jersey Shore guy from Ocean County.

Mike T., 36, from Lavallette, Ocean County, will be part of the Season 22 cast of the ABC reality show.

Ocean County Contestant on 'The Bachlorette'

Mike T, or Michael Turritto, according to the "Bachelorette" Fan page, is the lone New Jersey suitor for the new Bachelorette's affections.

According to ABC, "Mike. T." is a brand protection manager.

Bachelor-nation.fandom.com says Michael Turitto is an employee of the intellectual property law firm Epstein Drangel LLC in New York City.

In his "Bachelorette" bio, Mike describes himself as a "reformed bad boy" who enjoys bonfires on the beach.

His other interests include the New York Yankees, "The Sopranos," and the moisturizer Aquaphor.

This Season's Bachlorette is a Mom

Taylor Frankie Paul is the mother of three, who is undoubtedly looking for more than just a love interest. She has three young children. Her kids are Indy May, 8, Ocean, 5, and Ever True, 1.

She shares the two older children with ex-husband Tate Paul and her youngest with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.

In his bio, Mike T. claims he's "ready to embrace a father-figure role."

The new "Bachelorette" gained social media fame as a founding member of the Mormon MomTok community and broke into reality television through the Hulu series "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives."

She'll meet Mike T. and his competition at the "Bachelorette" mansion in the new season premiere on Sunday, March 22, at 8 pm.

