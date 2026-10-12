New data on sexual assaults happening on college campuses over the past four years show that two New Jersey colleges account for over one-third of all reported rapes during the period.

This information was released just days after the news of the alleged 2024 gang rape in a fraternity house at Cornell University, which has gripped the country and ignited a national debate over consent.

Colleges and Universities that receive federal funding are required to compile statistics on campus crimes for the three preceding years under the Clery Act, passed in 1990 and named after 19-year-old Jeane Clery, who was raped and murdered in her college residence hall.

133 Reported Rapes at Rowan University & Rutgers New Brunswick

Rowan University in Glassboro and the main campus of Rutgers University in New Brunswick reported a combined 133 rapes between 2022 and 2025, according to data that is required to be released by the federal Clery Act.

According to USA Today Network's review of this Clery Act data, there were 361 total on-campus sexual assaults reported across all of New Jersey's 29 four-year colleges during this period.

The data, released on October 1, found that 67 rapes were reported between 2022 and 2025 at Rowan University and 66 sexual assaults were reported at Rutgers New Brunswick.

Rowan, Rutgers Claim Numbers Are Higher Because of Comfortability With Reporting

Spokespeople for Rowan and Rutgers say the higher numbers reflect greater comfort their students have with reporting sexual assault charges.

"We go to great lengths to make it a culture where people are comfortable to report incidents, Rowan spokesman Jose Cardona told USA Today Network.

As well as to educate everybody around that it is their responsibility to help the individual making the report.

A Rutgers spokesperson said in an emailed statement that "Rutgers-New Brunswick requires all incoming undergraduate students to complete education on sexual and interpersonal violence, including consent, bystander intervention, reporting and campus resources."

"Fraternity and sorority members must complete additional training on consent...as well as alcohol and drug use and hazing prevention."

What Does The Data Tell Us?

Is this data a red flag about sexual assault at Rowan and Rutgers, or does it indicate underreporting at the other 27 NJ schools included in this data?

Any combination of the two indicates a serious issue with sexual assault on New Jersey college campuses.

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