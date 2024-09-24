We've been reading about quite a few restaurant closings in our region. Many have never recovered from the pandemic, while others have been victims of the economy.

So when we hear of plans to open a new restaurant, it's exciting news.

It's even more exciting when the restaurant opening offers something new. Something we haven't had in our region

The chain, The Red Chickz, currently has locations in California and Texas and will be expanding to the East Coast with three locations scheduled to be opened in New Jersey.

California-Based Fried Chicken Chain is Coming East

The cities that currently have The Red Chickz:

Carlsbad, California

Los Angeles, California

Culver City, California

Cypress, Texas

Fresno, California

What makes this fried chicken restaurant special?

They describe their chicken as The Crunchiest Hot Chicken influenced by Nashville Hot.

Check Out the Unique Menu Items Offered by The Red Chickz The Crunchiest Hot Chicken Gallery Credit: Steve McKay/Townsquare Media

The company plans to open three South Jersey locations, in Gloucester Township, Mantua Township, and Washington Township.

No addresses for these locations have been announced yet.

The CEO of The Red Chickz, Shawn Lalehzarian, told Yahoo Finance,

"Expanding into the Garden State is an incredibly exciting milestone for us, as we continue to share our unique West Coast spin on Nashville Hot Chicken with new fans across the country. New Jersey's diverse and dynamic communities make it the perfect place for us to introduce the East Coast to The Red Chickz experience, where crunch meets spice in an unbeatable combination, and we look forward to becoming a staple across New Jersey."

Source: The Red Chickz

