🔴 Denny's to Close 150 Locations

🔴 There are About 1500 Locations Worldwide

🔴 Denny's Has Six New Jersey Locations

This has been a difficult year for many retail and restaurants nationwide.

We witnessed some big-name businesses close their doors.

Some have gone out of business.

Others have closed a large number of locations.

🔺Big Lots

🔺CVS

🔺Red Lobster

🔺Rite-Aid

🔺Family Dollar

🔺Best Buy

🔺Party City

🔺Walgreens

🔺Foot Locker

Now comes word that another big-name chain restaurant plans to close numerous locations.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Denny's opened as a donut shop in 1953.

It eventually evolved into the breakfast restaurant we've come to know today.

Although they serve meals all day, Denny's is known for their breakfast menu.

Perhaps its most famous item is the Grand Slam Breakfast.

Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag loading...

A meal that features two buttermilk pancakes, eggs, sausage links, and bacon. Denny's owns just over 1500 restaurants worldwide.

On Tuesday, the company announced during an investor meeting that they plan a large-scale "rehabilitation" project as well as a plan to close 150 locations by the end of next year.

As part of the rehabilitation project, the company said that may include selling off the remaining locations.

While the company announced plans to close a large number of locations, it's not all bad news.

The company announced plans to open 30-40 new stores.

Eugene Gologursky Eugene Gologursky loading...

In addition to Denny's, Denny's Corporation also operates Keke's Restaurants nationwide, although none in New Jersey.

Denny's hasn't announced which stores they plan to close.

It's not known if any New Jersey locations are on the list.

Denny's currently has six locations in New Jersey including,

🔴Avenel

🔴Bordentown

🔴East Brunswick

🔴Galloway

🔴Northfield

🔴Vineland

Source: Fox

A Tour of 12 Great BYOB Restaurants in Atlantic County Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis