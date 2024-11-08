🔴 Auto Insurance Rates Continue to Rise in NJ

🔴 NJ Law Requires All Autos to be Covered by Insurance

🔴 7 Ways to Guarantee Lower Auto Insurance Premiums

It’s something that anyone who has ever owned a motor vehicle in New Jersey can attest to, auto insurance in our state is a killer.

This is a complaint that’s a bit of a tradition in our state.

Our auto insurance has always been among the highest in the country.

The last few years, rates have been inching up even higher.

As much as we hate buying insurance, it’s a necessary evil.

If you ever have an accident, it can prevent you from losing everything.

Auto insurance is also required by New Jersey law.

We may never get our insurance down low enough to satisfy us, but there are things you can do to at least lower your cost.

Strategy for Lowering the Cost of Auto Insurance

🚗Pay Attention

Distracted driving has become a problem nationwide. If you’re driving 70 mph and you take 8 seconds to compose and send a typical text, that means you are distracted the equivalent of more than two football fields. You are an accident waiting to happen.

🚗Watch Your Speed

We’re all guilty of speeding. However, if you are pulled over for speeding and you are ticketed, the fine you pay will be bad, but the surcharge you will face will hurt more, and stay with you for several years.

🚗Mind Your Credit Score

You may not realize this, but your credit score impacts your insurance rate. The better your credit score, the lower your rates. Simply paying bills on time will add up to savings.

🚗Ask About Discounts

This seems like a no-brainer, yet most of us never think to simply ASK for a discount. Many auto insurance companies have opportunities available for you to save, but you need to ask for them. One of the easiest discounts to get is the safe driver discount. If you’re accident-free and have no tickets, you may be eligible.

🚗Bundle Policies for Savings

Most of us have multiple insurance needs. Homeowners, renters, and business are a few examples. Find out if your insurance company offers bundle packages.

🚗Shop Around Each Year.

It may not be the sexiest thing to shop for, but you should make a point of shopping for insurance every year. There’s nothing wrong with switching companies if you find a better deal.

🚗Raise Your Deductible (If You’re Comfortable).

This could be risky, but if you have a clean driving record and you drive safely, you should think about raising your deductible. The risk doing this is while your payments will decrease, if you need to file a claim, you’ll pay more out of pocket.

🚗Review Your Coverage Needs Regularly

As time goes on, your needs change. You may be paying for more coverage than you need.

