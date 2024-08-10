Sushi lovers rejoice. We've got some great places in South Jersey to enjoy our Japanese creations.

Good sushi involves more than the food itself. Real sushi chefs are like artists. There's a certain artistry that goes into these creations that are part of the experience.

In our region, we've got some great places to try for delicious sushi. Here are some places that stand out from the rest, in no particular order.

Lascala's Beach Beach House 1400 Ocean Avenue, Brigantine

Not a traditional setting, but their sushi menu is pretty extensive and gets high grades for freshness.

This is not the place to go for a quiet evening. They have the quintessential beach vibe that can get loud.

If you're looking to get with friends for fun and sushi and a few drinks, you'll be pleased.

Yozu Japanese Restaurant 3845 Bayshore Road, North Cape May

This is a great family restaurant that also features exciting hibachi options.

They have a nice selection that sushi lovers will enjoy, and great care is taken in the presentation of these dishes.

Restaurant at Engleside Inn 30 Engleside Avenue, Beach Haven

Heading north a bit to Long Beach Island, we suggest you check out the sushi at Engleside Inn.



Long-time sushi chef Ray serves up delicious dishes with a smile and will engage you in fun conversation at the sushi bar. They are a bit pricey, but what isn't, on LBI?

Ichiban Sushi Plaza 9, 1333 New Road, Northfield

If you're looking for a good choice for take-out sushi, look no further than Ichiban. Not the fanciest of places, but the sushi is delicious.

One recommendation is their sushi burritos. They are big enough to fill you up and the taste is outstanding. Fast, friendly service.

Sakura Japanese Steakhouse 390 Hamilton Commons, Mays Landing

I don't typically include chain restaurants when doing best-of stories, but this is an exception. They have about a dozen locations including two in New Jersey.

They offer a nice atmosphere that includes hibachi tables, and the sushi selection is outstanding and tasty. Nice place to bring the family.

Naruto 6106 East Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township

People rave about the freshness and flavor of their sushi selections. Attentive service is also mentioned often.



They also have one of the most extensive menus you'll find in our area. Their sushi prices are quite fair, and they also offer hibachi options.

