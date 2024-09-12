Who doesn't enjoy some good peppers and sausage? It's a versatile dish.

You can enjoy it as a sandwich. You can enjoy it as an entree. You can even enjoy it as a side dish.

We've searched high and low and consulted with our foodie friends to find the tastiest versions of this meal. Here are the results of our research.

Bell's Philly Grill (609) 435-2923

1110 New Jersey Ave, North Wildwood

Open Daily from 8 am until 8 pm

Capri Pizza (609) 822-2224

900 Tilton Road, Northfield

Open Daily from 10:30 pm until 9 pm

Cheesesteak Louies (732) 250-2772

22 Boulevard, Seaside Heights

Open Daily from 11 am until 8 pm.

Dentato’s

1205 Boardwalk, Seaside Heights

Open Daily from 9 am until 2 pm

Dolce and Clemente's (609) 259-0072

Washington Town Center, 2 North Commerce Square, Robbinsville

Open Monday Through Saturday from 9 am until 4 pm

Open Sunday from 9 am until 1:30 pm

Jimmy Buff's (973) 325-9897

60 Washington St, West Orange

Open Monday through Thursday from 10:30 am until 8 pm

Open Friday and Saturday from 10:30 am until 9:30 pm

Open Sunday from Noon until 6 pm

Roccos Italian Sausage & Cheese Steaks (609) 969-0233

310 N White Horse Pike, Lawnside

Open Monday through Saturday from 7 am until 7 pm

Open Sunday from 9 am until 5 pm

Russo's Italian Restaurant (609) 342-1506

1415 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom

Open Sunday, Monday, and Thursday from 3:30 pm until 8:30 pm

Open Friday and Saturday from 3:30 pm until 9 pm

Closed Tuesday and Thursday

Sugar Hill Sub Shop (609) 625-0538

5445 Mays Landing- Somers Point Road, Mays Landing

Open daily from 7 am until 10 pm

White House Subs 345-8599 and 345-1564

1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, and 2301 Artic Ave, Atlantic City

Open Sunday through Thursday from 9 am until 11 pm

Open Friday and Saturday from 9 am until Midnight

