The Absolute Best Sausage and Peppers in All New Jersey
Who doesn't enjoy some good peppers and sausage? It's a versatile dish.
You can enjoy it as a sandwich. You can enjoy it as an entree. You can even enjoy it as a side dish.
We've searched high and low and consulted with our foodie friends to find the tastiest versions of this meal. Here are the results of our research.
Bell's Philly Grill (609) 435-2923
1110 New Jersey Ave, North Wildwood
Open Daily from 8 am until 8 pm
Capri Pizza (609) 822-2224
900 Tilton Road, Northfield
Open Daily from 10:30 pm until 9 pm
Cheesesteak Louies (732) 250-2772
22 Boulevard, Seaside Heights
Open Daily from 11 am until 8 pm.
1205 Boardwalk, Seaside Heights
Open Daily from 9 am until 2 pm
Dolce and Clemente's (609) 259-0072
Washington Town Center, 2 North Commerce Square, Robbinsville
Open Monday Through Saturday from 9 am until 4 pm
Open Sunday from 9 am until 1:30 pm
Jimmy Buff's (973) 325-9897
60 Washington St, West Orange
Open Monday through Thursday from 10:30 am until 8 pm
Open Friday and Saturday from 10:30 am until 9:30 pm
Open Sunday from Noon until 6 pm
Roccos Italian Sausage & Cheese Steaks (609) 969-0233
310 N White Horse Pike, Lawnside
Open Monday through Saturday from 7 am until 7 pm
Open Sunday from 9 am until 5 pm
Russo's Italian Restaurant (609) 342-1506
1415 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom
Open Sunday, Monday, and Thursday from 3:30 pm until 8:30 pm
Open Friday and Saturday from 3:30 pm until 9 pm
Closed Tuesday and Thursday
Sugar Hill Sub Shop (609) 625-0538
5445 Mays Landing- Somers Point Road, Mays Landing
Open daily from 7 am until 10 pm
White House Subs 345-8599 and 345-1564
1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, and 2301 Artic Ave, Atlantic City
Open Sunday through Thursday from 9 am until 11 pm
Open Friday and Saturday from 9 am until Midnight
8 of Egg Harbor Township's Best Cheesesteaks
Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis
35 Great Places to Have Breakfast in South Jersey
Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis