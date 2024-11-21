I'll state up front, I love meatloaf.

It's so easy to make, and there are many different things you can do to change it up.

If you talk to ten people, you'll easily get ten different recipes for meatloaf.

The best part about meatloaf is that you always have leftovers.

There's nothing better than cutting off a slice of meatloaf, slapping it between two slices of bread (with mayo, of course), and bringing it to work the next day.

I asked some friends for suggestions on where I could find the best meatloaf in the Atlantic City area.

These are five places that people mention most often.

Fred and Ethels

1 N New York Rd Galloway

(609) 652-0544

Open 7 Days 11:30 am until 9 pm

Try: Meatloaf Mountain, Pan-Seared, Mashed Potatoes, Bacon and Cheddar-Jack served over sourdough bread.

Linwood Country Club

500 Shore Road, Linwood

(609) 927-6134

Open Tuesday through Saturday from noon and Sundays open at 11

Try: Kobe Meatloaf. Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Peas, Carrots, and Tomato Demi.

Freddy J's Bar and Kitchen

5698 Somers Point Rd, Mays landing

(609) 829-2585

Open Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 11 pm and Sunday from 11 am until 9 pm

Try: Mom - Mom's Meatloaf, Smoked Ground Beef, Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Mashed Potatoes, Baked Beans, Bourbon BBQ Sauce, and Caribbean Sweet Cornbread with Cinnamon Honey Butter.

Juliano's Pub & Grill

2264 Ocean Heights Avenue, Egg Harbor Township

(609) 927- 6363

Open 7 Days from 9 am until 1 am

Try: Fresh Baked Meatloaf with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, and mixed vegetables.

Wingcraft Kitchen & Beer Bar

2010 Baltic Avenue, Atlantic City

(609) 541-2799

Open Sunday through Thursday from 11 am until 10 pm, Friday and Saturday from 11 am until 11 pm

Try: Ma!!!! Where's the Meatloaf? Creekstone Farms Black Angus Meatloaf Blend, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Onion Straws, with a Sweet and Savory Demi Sauce.

