If you're looking for a great place for a nice meal with the family, this is a list of 10 South Jersey favorites.

Not unexpectedly, the most popular restaurants in this region are Italian and seafood. Most of the restaurants on our list offer a children's menu.

Finally, most of the restaurants on our list accept reservations. It's strongly recommended that you make reservations in advance when possible.

Alfies Italian Seafood Restaurant 3401 New Jersey Avenue, Wildwood

Tasty food and a relaxed family vibe. Nice children's menu too. Live entertainment on some evenings. Check with the restaurant for the schedule.

Boathouse Marina and Marina Deck 506 West Rio Grande, Wildwood

Plenty of nice outdoor dining is available. This may not be the proper choice for families with younger children. Nice size bar. It's a bit on the pricey side.

Joey M's La Piazza Cucina 3813 Pacific Avenue, Wildwood

Fun, family restaurant, and entertainment. Old-time Italian dining experience. The food is tasty and the atmosphere is friendly and fun.

Little Italy 5401 Atlantic Ave, Wildwood Crest

If you're looking for a place the locals enjoy, this is the place to check out. Their food is flavorful and the atmosphere screams, "family." Prices are very fair.

Menz Restaurant & Bar 985 Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Great selection from Italian to seafood to burgers. Very family-friendly. More than a restaurant, this place may have the most interesting atmosphere on our list. Lots to see. Great children's menu too.

Nino's Family Restaurant 16 S. Main St, Cape May Courthouse

It's a nice place to bring family, especially if you have younger children. Make sure you're hungry because they serve up generous portions and the prices are very fair.

Pasta Pesto Bar & Grill 3810 Atlantic Ave, Wildwood

Another Jersey Shore Italian restaurant that delivers the goods. Tasty food combinations, great ambiance, and friendly service. They offer a children's menu for the older members of your dining party.

Ravioli House 102 East Bennett Avenue, Wildwood

Family-owned, you feel like family upon entering. This restaurant has become a family tradition for visitors who come back year after year.

Good food and good prices. You won't be disappointed.

Schellenger's Restaurant 3516 Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood

This is a cool place with great food. It's known almost as much for its wild rooftop (sorry, but you have to admire it from a distance), as it is for great food, service, and atmosphere. It's very inviting and kids love it too.

Uries 588 Rio Grande Ave., Wildwood

Great seafood and a beautiful view. I strongly recommend Uries for their fresh seafood, although have a solid menu of non-seafood choices as well.

