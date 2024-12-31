10 Places in South Jersey for Great Clam Chowder
Now that it's officially fall in New Jersey, as the leaves start to change colors and the temperatures cool off, the dining mind of most New Jerseyians turns to what else?
Clam Chowder.
Is there anyone who doesn't like this incredible soup? There are so many different ways to make it too. It's kind of like the pizza of the soup world. Here are 10 places that serve up some of the best clam chowder in South Jersey.
600 Huron Ave, Atlantic City
Open Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 4 pm until 9 pm
Open Friday from 4 pm until 10 pm
Open Saturday from 4 pm until 10 pm
👉Tisha's Cape May (609) 884-9119
322 Washington Street, Cape May
Open for Lunch Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am until 2:30 pm
Open for Dinner Tuesday through Saturday from 4:30 pm until 9 pm
👉Atlantic Offshore Fishery (732) 206-6958
212 Channel Drive, Point Pleasant Beach
Open Sunday through Thursday from 10 am until 10 pm
Open Friday and Saturday from 10 am until 10 pm
👉Dock's Oyster House (609) 345-0092
2405 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City
Open Monday through Thursday from 4 pm until 9 pm
Open Friday Through Sunday from 4 pm until 9:30 pm
👉Lucky Bones Back Bay Grille (609) 884-2663
1200 Rte 109 S, Cape May
Open Monday through Thursday from 11 am until 9 pm
Open Friday and Saturday from 8 am until 9 pm
Open Sunday from 8 am until 9 pm
👉Mud City Crab House (609) 978-3660
1185 E Bay Ave, Manahawkin
Open Sunday through Wednesday from 11:30 am until 9 pm
Open Thursday through Saturday from 11:30 am until 9:30 pm
👉Lobster Dock by the Channel Marker (732) 865-9090
2304 NJ-35 Lavallette
Open Seven Days from Noon until 9 pm
👉Knife & Fork Inn (609) 344-1133
3600 Atlantic Ave Atlantic City
Open Monday through Thursday from 4 pm until 9 pm
Open Friday through Saturday from 4 pm until 9:30 pm
👉Country Kettle Chowda (609) 492-2800
Open Sunday and Monday from 10:30 until 7 pm
Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10:30 am until 8 pm
Open Friday from 10:30 am until 9 pm
Saturday from 10:30 am until 9 pm
Gregory's Seafood Market and Restaurant (732) 323-9105
Open Sunday through Thursday from 11 am until 7 pm
Open Friday and Saturday from 11 am until 8 pm
