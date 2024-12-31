Now that it's officially fall in New Jersey, as the leaves start to change colors and the temperatures cool off, the dining mind of most New Jerseyians turns to what else?

Clam Chowder.

Is there anyone who doesn't like this incredible soup? There are so many different ways to make it too. It's kind of like the pizza of the soup world. Here are 10 places that serve up some of the best clam chowder in South Jersey.

👉Chart House (609) 340-5030

600 Huron Ave, Atlantic City

Open Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 4 pm until 9 pm

Open Friday from 4 pm until 10 pm

Open Saturday from 4 pm until 10 pm

👉Tisha's Cape May (609) 884-9119

322 Washington Street, Cape May

Open for Lunch Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am until 2:30 pm

Open for Dinner Tuesday through Saturday from 4:30 pm until 9 pm

Universal Images Group via Getty Universal Images Group via Getty loading...

👉Atlantic Offshore Fishery (732) 206-6958

212 Channel Drive, Point Pleasant Beach

Open Sunday through Thursday from 10 am until 10 pm

Open Friday and Saturday from 10 am until 10 pm

👉Dock's Oyster House (609) 345-0092

2405 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City

Open Monday through Thursday from 4 pm until 9 pm

Open Friday Through Sunday from 4 pm until 9:30 pm

Get our free mobile app

👉Lucky Bones Back Bay Grille (609) 884-2663

1200 Rte 109 S, Cape May

Open Monday through Thursday from 11 am until 9 pm

Open Friday and Saturday from 8 am until 9 pm

Open Sunday from 8 am until 9 pm

Albany Times Union via Getty Ima Albany Times Union via Getty Ima loading...

👉Mud City Crab House (609) 978-3660

1185 E Bay Ave, Manahawkin

Open Sunday through Wednesday from 11:30 am until 9 pm

Open Thursday through Saturday from 11:30 am until 9:30 pm

👉Lobster Dock by the Channel Marker (732) 865-9090

2304 NJ-35 Lavallette

Open Seven Days from Noon until 9 pm

LightRocket via Getty Images LightRocket via Getty Images loading...

👉Knife & Fork Inn (609) 344-1133

3600 Atlantic Ave Atlantic City

Open Monday through Thursday from 4 pm until 9 pm

Open Friday through Saturday from 4 pm until 9:30 pm

👉Country Kettle Chowda (609) 492-2800

Open Sunday and Monday from 10:30 until 7 pm

Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10:30 am until 8 pm

Open Friday from 10:30 am until 9 pm

Saturday from 10:30 am until 9 pm

Gregory's Seafood Market and Restaurant (732) 323-9105

Open Sunday through Thursday from 11 am until 7 pm

Open Friday and Saturday from 11 am until 8 pm

Your Guide to Atlantic City Restaurant Week ﻿The Complete List of Restaurants Participating in Atlantic City's Restaurant Week Gallery Credit: Steve McKay/Townsquare Media