One of the best things about living in New Jersey is our proximity to our beautiful coastline.

We all love going to the beach. There's something about sinking our butts into the hot sand with the sun shining brightly as the waves break in the background.

However, there is one thing about going to the beach that isn't much fun. That's getting your stuff from the car to the beach and then back again.

Todd Serpico, and his wife, founded a company called Beach Caddy. They offer a service that eliminates the stress of packing and unpacking for a day at the beach.

How Does Beach Caddy Work

Customers can either call Beach Caddy or go to their website. You select from one of the 8 shore towns they serve and then select from a menu of services they offer.

Among the services they offer are move-in and move-out (they unpack your belongings and transfer them to your beach house), or various beach set-up and break-down packages.

The company serves the South Jersey beaches in Ventnor, Margate City, Longport, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Avalon, Seaport, and Wildwood.

In addition, Beach Caddy also offers beach cart rentals.

Great Service for Single Parents or Elderly

This is a great service for single parents who have to keep track of the kids while lugging stuff to the beach or elderly people who may not be able to do it themselves, or anyone who doesn't want the bother and hassle of carrying stuff back and forth.

It's one of those ideas that makes you wonder why you didn't think of it.

Source: Beach Caddy is expanding to Longport, Margate and Ventnor at the Jersey shore this summer to celebrate its 10th season - 6abc Philadelphia

The Most Expensive Homes for Sale in NJ This list of ultra-luxury homes for sale in New Jersey offers something for everyone- assuming you can afford the price tag. Gallery Credit: Steve McKay/Townsquare Media