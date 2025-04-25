NJ Bakery Asks Customers With Strong Perfume to Use Drive Thru

A popular South Jersey bakery known for serving some of the most delicious fried donuts you've ever tasted has a favor to ask if you like to really splash on your perfume or cologne.

Century Bakery, the longtime favorite bakery on North Pearl Street in Bridgeton, asks, would you please use the drive-thru lane?

We kindly ask that if you wear strong perfumes or colognes, please utilize our drive-thru service. Several cashiers in our bakery suffer from asthma, and this time of year can be particularly challenging for them due to the high pollen count. The addition of strong fragrances can make it even more difficult for them to breathe, as their airways are already irritated.

I have never heard anyone make this type of request, but I have sympathy for those cashiers, and I wish we had this policy at places I've worked over the years.

I don't have an allergy to strong fragrances, but I am sensitive to them, and I've always disliked being in close proximity to people wearing too much cologne or perfume.

When it comes to fragrance, a little goes a long way.

From the reactions of most people responding to the Facebook post, it looks like I'm not alone in feeling that way..

Thank you, Century Bakery! No one wants to smell perfumes or colognes - only your heavenly donuts & pasties! I love that you’re doing this, especially the fact that I know I can walk into your store and feel safe I’ve been in restaurants where the smell is horrible can’t even taste the food I'll leave if I can't tolerate it. It's just gross, some people bathe in the stuff

Thank you for caring about all of us that has asthma and breathing problems. Much appreciated

As someone who once worked in a very small office with woman who wore such strong perfume that I’d literally choke for air and my management did NOTHING - I applaud you for this public statement! I thank you for your staff and being their advocate

I would be interested in your reaction to Century Bakery's Facebook post and their request that strong fragrance users take the drive-thru lane.

