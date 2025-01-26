🔺 New technology has made it easier to solve crimes

🔺 There are dangerous felons who may be in our community

🔺 Police still rely on the community to help solve crimes

Crime fighting has come a long way through the years.

Today, authorities have all kinds of tools at their disposal to fight crime.

Technology has improved dramatically.

These days, police can use forensic DNA evidence, surveillance technology, and Intelligence-sharing to help solve their cases.

In addition, their facial recognition technology, biometrics, drones and so much more.

It's a far cry from the old days.

Despite all the technology available, police still rely on public involvement to help solve crimes.

Without the community's help, many crimes would remain unsolved.

Authorities Still Need Public Assistance

Police ask the public to share information with them.

They stress that tips given to police are kept in the strictest confidence.

Your information can help police get dangerous criminals off our streets.

And who doesn't want that?

Dangerous Suspects May be in or Around Our Community

Authorities are currently hunting for some dangerous individuals in and around the Jersey Shore Area.

They include crimes such as murder and sexual assault.

Take a look at the pictures.

Someone has information that can help remove these suspects from our community.

If you have information about anyone on the list, do not take things into your own hands.

Contact authorities by calling 9-1-1.

Murder, Arson and More: Jersey Shore Most Wanted Felons Dangerous felons on the loose at the Jersey shore. Gallery Credit: Steve McKay/Townsquare Media

It's important to remind you that you should never approach those who are on this list.

If you have any information about the individuals on the list, you should contact the police, 9-1-1.

Tips to the police are kept confidential.

The individuals on the list should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.