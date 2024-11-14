🔴 Applebee's Has Over 50 Locations in New Jersey

Like so many other restaurant chains, Applebee's has faced serious financial challenges as a by-product of the pandemic and consumer changes.

The economy has forced people to cut back on their spending and going to a restaurant has become a luxury many can no longer afford.

Many restaurant chains have been forced to file for bankruptcy and disappear.

Those that survive, are forced to evolve and change to better serve consumers.

Applebee's has been looking to reinvent itself.

The company that owns Applebee's is Dine Brands.

In addition to Applebee's, they also own the iconic IHOP brand.

They recently announced plans to open combination restaurants.

Now, the chain has announced plans to make changes to their menu that customers are sure to like.

Applebee's is known for their dollar margaritas and 50 cents wings, but Dine Brands management concedes that is no longer enough.

They believe their customers are looking for lower-cost meals and not just specials.

So the company said they plan to offer, what they term as, consistent value meals.

Applebee's will be kicking off their new program this week with the introduction of their new Real Big Meal Deal.

These meals will consist of a choice of entrees, and a drink at a more reasonable price.

The company hasn't said how long this deal will last or how much they'll charge for this special.

Applebee's is hoping their new strategy of lower prices, will resonate with consumers and stimulate their sales.

