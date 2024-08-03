The Absecon stretch of the Whitehorse Pike has, for a long time been known for ShopRite and a lot of hotels.

People have been clamoring for more, and 2024 has finally seen some changes, and residents have responded with great support.

Now, another new business has opened in a formerly vacant property, adding a new, unique restaurant for area residents to enjoy.

New Restaurant Opens in Absecon

Jasmine Desi Asian Grill has opened in the location formerly occupied by W.L. Goodfellows & Co. at 310 East Whitehorse Pike.

The new restaurant will feature Indian, Thai, Malaysian, and Chinese cuisine.

Jasmine offers a menu that offers eclectic flavors that feature tastes from sweet to sour and salty to spicy.

Residents of the area have been screaming for something new and different, and this restaurant will surely garner new fans with its offerings.

Jasmine Desi Asian Grill is just the latest of new businesses to open in Absecon.

Excitement for New Businesses in Absecon

In December of last year, Whitehorse Wine and Spirits moved to their new spacious location, and the reviews have been great.

This year, Absecon has seen the opening of Lola's Cafe and Kitchen. A locally owned Cafe featuring homemade baked goods, coffee, and more. They are located next to Whitehorse Wine and Spirits.

The Mexican chain restaurant, Chipotle Mexican Grill opened up around the same time in a building across the parking lot from the two other businesses.

New Supermarket Coming to Absecon

According to sources, an Aldi's will be coming to Absecon as well. They are said to be moving into the spot formerly occupied by Whitehorse Wine and Spirits.

